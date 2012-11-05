Data of Thrones

Brought To You By

Leaderboard

Top 10
Preseason
Preseason
1
Daenerys Targaryen

Because when you have three dragons and are headed to take back your ancestral throne at the head of an army you should be #1.

2
Night King

Like him or not the Night King has the experience and ability to recruit that you look for in a leader.

3
Jon Snow

Valarian Blade. Check. Risen from the dead. Check. Newly crowned King in the North. Check.

4
Tyrion Lannister

Hand of the Queen to the person ranked #1, that's a good spot to be in.

5
Cersei Lannister

Her children are dead and she has nothing to lose. We know what's coming, but I still wouldn't want to be on the newly crowned queen's bad side.

6
Varys

He's with Dany and Tyrion, hell he orchestrated this thing.

7
Bran Stark

Sure, being chased by White Walkers isn't great, but he's the only one who knows the truth about Jon's parents. Also, being the new Three Eyed Raven comes with perks.

8
Arya Stark

A girl is back in Westeros and killing it! Or at least killing the Frey's in gruesome fashion.

9
Grey Worm

With Dany, leader of the Unsullied, and in a budding romace with Missandei. Things are looking up.

10
Sansa Stark

When you orchestrate the death of your former sexual assailant and watch his own dogs eat him - that's a power move.

