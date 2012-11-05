Data of Thrones

House Stark
House Targaryen
House Lannister
House Baratheon
House Tyrell
Everyone Else
Because when you have three dragons and are headed to take back your ancestral throne at the head of an army you should be #1.
Like him or not the Night King has the experience and ability to recruit that you look for in a leader.
Valarian Blade. Check. Risen from the dead. Check. Newly crowned King in the North. Check.
Hand of the Queen to the person ranked #1, that's a good spot to be in.
Her children are dead and she has nothing to lose. We know what's coming, but I still wouldn't want to be on the newly crowned queen's bad side.
He's with Dany and Tyrion, hell he orchestrated this thing.
Sure, being chased by White Walkers isn't great, but he's the only one who knows the truth about Jon's parents. Also, being the new Three Eyed Raven comes with perks.
A girl is back in Westeros and killing it! Or at least killing the Frey's in gruesome fashion.
With Dany, leader of the Unsullied, and in a budding romace with Missandei. Things are looking up.
When you orchestrate the death of your former sexual assailant and watch his own dogs eat him - that's a power move.